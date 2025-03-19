28,615 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

