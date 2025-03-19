34,000 Shares in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of Criteo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $73,265.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

