43,407 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $111,169,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $36,995,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,763,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Primo Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Primo Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

