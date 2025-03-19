5,093 Shares in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LandBridge by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 686,070 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LandBridge by 10.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,928,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

LandBridge Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LB stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

LandBridge Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.