52,911 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1,083.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8,670.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.32 million, a P/E ratio of 272.04 and a beta of 2.45.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

