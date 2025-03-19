641,717 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 641,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 377,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PZA opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.