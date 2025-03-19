641,717 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 641,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,151,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 377,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PZA opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.