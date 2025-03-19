65,167 Shares in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,792,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,977,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $18,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $16,013,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $16,081,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.
Curbline Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18.
Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Curbline Properties Profile
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
