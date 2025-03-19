7,079 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

