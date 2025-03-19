75,037 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,116,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,619,000 after purchasing an additional 160,154 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.