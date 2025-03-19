7,812 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $268,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

HYDB stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

