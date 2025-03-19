8,708 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Promus Capital LLC

Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Promus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,704,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.03.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.08 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

