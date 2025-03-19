AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AerCap were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

