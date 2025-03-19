AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 16,511 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 867.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,928,000. This represents a 4.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

