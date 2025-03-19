AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 290.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Novavax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 517,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Novavax by 48.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at $414,080. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

