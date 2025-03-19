AlphaQuest LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 273.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DNTH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

