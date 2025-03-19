AlphaQuest LLC Buys 423 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 8,460.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

