AlphaQuest LLC Buys 9,272 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 635.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,530,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,371,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 398,942 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 340,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 292,976 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,702,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.