AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 3,283 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $628.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AdvanSix from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

