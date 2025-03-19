AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 4,924 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.