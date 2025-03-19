AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 9,191 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 81,446 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $635,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 494,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,237.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,259 shares of company stock worth $1,116,170. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.5 %

MDXG opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.