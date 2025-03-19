AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,608 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In related news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $95,855.04. The trade was a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

