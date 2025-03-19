AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Graham by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Graham by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Graham stock opened at $937.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $927.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $993.49.
In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $389,534.60. This represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
