AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,977 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

