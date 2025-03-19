AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,696 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.48. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,491,433.10. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $184,119.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,917.44. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,090 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

