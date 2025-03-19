AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 748.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 141,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 124,461 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.0 %

IBKR stock opened at $172.69 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $236.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

