AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,348,000 after buying an additional 1,496,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.