AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYON. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Beyond by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Beyond, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

