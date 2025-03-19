AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 46.3% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,349,704.79. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,539 shares of company stock valued at $446,118. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Shares of RNGR opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.