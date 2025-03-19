AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 452.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow Trading Up 15.7 %

NASDAQ HROW opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $960.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on HROW

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.