AlphaQuest LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

