AlphaQuest LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,214 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 2.0 %

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $545.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.12.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.