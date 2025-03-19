AlphaQuest LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,435,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $985.07 million, a P/E ratio of 395.55 and a beta of 3.04.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $540,283.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,440.29. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,801.56. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $4,716,335. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

