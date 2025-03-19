AlphaQuest LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,070. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

RCUS opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $947.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

