AlphaQuest LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,860 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 588,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 195,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.59. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William A. Ford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,425.50. This represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

