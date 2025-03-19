AlphaQuest LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

