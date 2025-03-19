AlphaQuest LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,755 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

