AlphaQuest LLC Invests $101,000 in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.80. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

