AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEVA by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.97 million, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays upped their price objective on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

