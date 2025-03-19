AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynex by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Zynex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,587.84. This trade represents a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $227,100. 52.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zynex from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Zynex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

