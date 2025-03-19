AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

