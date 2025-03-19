AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,208 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spok by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spok by 273.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Spok by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spok by 2,263.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 190,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Spok by 39.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOK. B. Riley raised shares of Spok from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Spok stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.29. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Spok had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.92%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

