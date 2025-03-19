AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16,742.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

