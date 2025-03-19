AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 25,983.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

