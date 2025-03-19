AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 16,041.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 673,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,544,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,166,000 after acquiring an additional 444,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 130.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,435 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FULT stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

