AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 786,700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Immunome Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
