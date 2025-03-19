AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checkpoint Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 265.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 900,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 297,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. As a group, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

