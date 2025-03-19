AlphaQuest LLC Reduces Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,201 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 128.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 174.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.