AlphaQuest LLC Sells 10,296 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 138.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $606,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $37,440,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 1.6 %

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $617.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.51. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

