AlphaQuest LLC Sells 12,668 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 954.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

