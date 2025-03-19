AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 190.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.54.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.